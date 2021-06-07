Showers, storms today, drier and hotter this week

Showers with thunderstorms expected as the east coast sea breeze moves inland this afternoon, where it will collide with the gulf coast sea breeze. Showers, storms late this afternoon and evening with widespread coverage near and along highway 301 to I-75, scattered near and along I-95.

Due to expected slow movement of cells and potential for training of heavy rain, isolated flooding potential will exist this afternoon and evening. Inland convective activity could linger into the night.

Drier air will move into area Tuesday, which will limit precipitation potential. Inland convection, due to sea breeze convergence and diurnal instability can not be ruled out, but the drier air will limit the coverage to isolated to scattered.

Today: Hot and humid with afternoon storms, 40-70 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s will feel like 90s. Wind SSE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and humid with less shower and storm coverage, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Less showers and storms this week as temperatures will remain near seasonal averages to just above seasonal by the end of the week.

Pollen: 2.4 Hickory, Oak, Grass

12 pm 85

3 pm 87

4 pm 88

8 pm 82

10 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm