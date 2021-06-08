Summer heat with limited shower, storm coverage

Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms developing after 2pm. Drier air will push in this afternoon, limiting the coverage across northeast Florida while areas of southeast Georgia will have better chances through this evening. Locally heavy, slow moving downpours will be possible with temporary flooding.

Today: Hot and humid with less shower and storm coverage, 20-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind SSE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog as showers fade overnight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog and humid with morning lows in the upper 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms possible, 20-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s along our beaches, 90s across our inland areas. Showers with storms possible, mainly after 2pm.

Looking ahead: Warm morning lows with near seasonal afternoon highs. Rain chances will be limited through the end of the week.

Pollen: 2.4 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 79

10 am 83

11 am 85

12 pm 87

3 pm 89

4 pm 90

8 pm 83

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm