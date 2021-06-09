Scattered showers with storms will develop inland, near and along highway 301 to I-75, northward through inland southeast GA. Slight chances expected near and along I-95 to the beaches. Slow storm motion will lead to heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Hot, humid and hazy today with feels like temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Lows tonight will be near normal with patchy fog possible where rain falls today. Tomorrow brings a shift in the wind which will bring showers, storms back to I-95 and the beaches. The above normal temperatures continue.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and storms possible, 20-50 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s along our beaches, 90s for our inland areas. Showers with storms possible, mainly after 2pm. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog early then partly cloudy and hot. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Showers and storms possible during the afternoon, evening, 20-40 percent. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Rain chances will be limited through the week then increasing this weekend.

Pollen: 2.8 Hickory, Oak, Grass

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

4 pm 92

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:28pm