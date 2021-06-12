The weekend starts off hot and dry and then...

Saturday will be another toasty days with highs in the low to mid 90s and feel like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s close to the triple digits.

Rain chances will increase Saturday morning across Georgia as an approaching cold front starts to sink south through the southeastern part of the state. Later in the afternoon after lunch scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across northeast Florida and last through the afternoon/evening.

The front will lift north Saturday night before reaching Florida, but will sink south again Sunday increasing our rain chances once again.

Sunday well see a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s low 90s.

Locations caught under a downpour could see 1-2 inches of rain over the weekend. Some much needed rainfall.

Rain chances stay in our forecast through the beginning of next week.