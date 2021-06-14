More rain on the way today, Drier days to follow

A stalled front will linger over northeast Florida this afternoon and will be the focus for more showers, storms. Greatest coverage across Northeast Florida. Due to the expected slow movement of convection, periods of heavy rainfall anticipated, especially in the greater Jacksonville area.

The boundary will dissipate overnight with patchy, dense fog possible.

Another cold front will move into the southeastern U.S> tomorrow with a prevailing flow from the southwest. This will keep the east coast

sea breeze from pushing inland pinning showers and storms east of highway 301, near and along I-95 to the beaches.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s across northeast Florida, 80s to low 90s for southeast Georgia. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph. Showers will fade overnight.

Tuesday: Patchy to dense morning fog with damp conditions. Cloudy start with wake-up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will develop along and near a cold front with most coverage across northeast Florida, 20-50 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the week then seasonal temperatures and drier by midweek.

Pollen: 0.9 Oak, Grass

7 am 70

8 am 73

9 am 76

10 am 80

11 am 83

12 pm 85

3 pm 86

4 pm 85

8 pm 84

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm