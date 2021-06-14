Tropical Depression 2 forms off of the Carolina coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tropical Depression Number Two formed Monday morning off of the Carolina coast and is forecast to briefly become Tropical Storm Bill before weakening Tuesday.

With very little rain and wind just barely tipping the tropical scales, the National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is 105 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, at 11 a.m. Monday.

The depression is quickly moving away from the coast toward the northeast, near 21 mph. This motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and could continue to strengthen on Tuesday. The system should begin to weaken by Tuesday night and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday.

There are no watches, warnings or hazards to land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Interactive map from The Weather Authority

Ad

TROPICS

TD-2 is one of three areas in the tropics that the National Hurricane Center is currently tracking. A disturbance in the southwest Gulf of Mexico has a 60% chance of becoming a named storm this week and could impact the northern Gulf Coast late this week and a new disturbance that just moved into the Atlantic off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of formation over the next five days.