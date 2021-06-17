Strangely, the drier days of the next 7 days will be today and tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday afternoon was rolling along with hazy sunny skies and very warm temperatures. Seemingly, a quiet finish to this summer day. Boom! Not-so-fast! Storms rapidly developed later in the evening hours, two bands, the bigger band, Clay and St. Johns counties. The quieter, but unrelenting band, started near and west of Brunswick Georgia. Over the course of six hours, it kept percolating southward, reaching the Jacksonville area just before midnight.

Those showers and thundershowers are fading now...

Sunrise is at 6:23 a.m. the earliest we will see all year! The summer solstice is on Sunday. Our days will begin to get shorter soon, although most people won’t notice until mid-August. Make it a steamy start, with morning temperatures quickly jumping back into the 80s.

Yet, the next few afternoons will be the drier days of the next seven days. Just a scattered thundershower or two each afternoon Thursday and Friday. Remember, the afternoons will not be dry days. Do expect a few storms.

The heat will still be on as afternoon highs will again reach into the low 90s. Feel-like highs will be near 100°. Afternoon chances of rain will be in the 15-25% range (below the climatological average of 40%).

Then there is Claudette and this weekend. The are strong indications that Hurricane Hunters will find very little later this morning, but will find an area of low pressure and by later Friday, Claudette will quickly form in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on its strength and track, our weather forecast could swing from not-too-bad weekend to some tropical downpours by Monday afternoon.

Track and timing. Yet, continue to make backup plans if you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, especially for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Yes, Father’s Day.