Summer heat with summer storms, more to come this weeked

Isolated to scattered storm chances are expected along the weakening front, generally south of I-10 during the afternoon through early evening. A weaker SW flow will allow the Atlantic sea breeze to penetrate further inland and bring back the return of summery isolated to scattered storms.

The flow will strengthen out of the south to southwest Friday as lower ridge develops over the northern Bahamas and a tropical

disturbance over the western Gulf. Moisture will advance northward while cloud cover associated with the tropical low moves in from the southwest. The east and west coast sea breezes to press inland, with scattered storms will be possible as the sea breezes converge during the late afternoon and evening. Best chances will be in the typical sea breeze meeting location, near and along highway 301 in northeast FL.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal through the end of the week, but will be slightly cooler this weekend.

Thursday: Scattered showers and afternoon storms, mainly across northeast Florida, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Showers with storms will develop during the afternoon, early evening. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Patchy inland fog with wake up temperatures in the 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers with storms will fade overnight, patchy fog possible. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers, storms this weekend

Pollen: 3.4 Oak, Grass

7 am 70

8 am 74

9 am 78

10 am 81

11 am 85

12 pm 87

3 pm 90

4 pm 91

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm