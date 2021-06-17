Thank the weather for extra sweet watermelons this summer

Nothing tastes better than a Watermelon on a hot sunny day which is why the melons are so sweet this season.

Thank the weather for some extra sweet and tasty watermelons this season.

Farmers west of Jacksonville in the Suwannee Valley, say the quality should be really good as the crops are near maturity.

Sunny bright days with low amounts of rainfall helped in making extra sweet melons.

Watermelon sugar content is measured by the brix level. The higher the brix level, the sweeter the watermelon.

Josh Freeman, University of Florida/IFAS Associate Professor in Horticultural Science, says, “The quality, from a consumer standpoint should be exceptional. It should be a really exceptional year at least from a brix standpoint. We’ve had ideal conditions. I think most consumers ought to be well served by the watermelon at retail this year. We’ve had high temperatures, little to no rainfall. The melons that are being picked in the Suwannee Valley, the quality of them should be really good.”

Heavy rain is generally regarded as bad for growers because the moisture promotes disease and fruit rot. Irrigation provides a more controlled method for ensuring a healthy and fruitful crop.