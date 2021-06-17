Weekend looking better as tropics build up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The drier afternoon and evenings may continue into the weekend.

Woot, woot! Might make for a decent Father’s Day weekend. Not perfect, but, not too stormy.

Thursday evening will see a handful of thundershowers that will be rather random and mostly west of I-95. Meaning, area beaches should stay dry.

Friday morning, sunrise is at 6:24 a.m. The summer solstice is on Father’s Day (Sunday). Our days will begin to get shorter soon, although most people won’t notice until mid-August. Friday will be a steamy start, with morning temperatures quickly jumping back into the 80s.

With the newly formed tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, the next few afternoons will be the drier days of the next seven days. Just a scattered thundershower or two each afternoon. Remember, the afternoons will not be dry days. Do expect a few storms.

Here’s more on Tropical Depression #3.

The heat will still be on as afternoon highs will again reach into the low 90s. Feel-like highs will be near 100°. Afternoon chances of rain will be in the 15-25% range (below the climatological average of 40%).

Then there is Claudette and this weekend. The are strong indications that Hurricane Hunters will find very little later this morning, but will find an area of low pressure and by later Friday, Claudette will quickly form in the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on its strength and track, our weather forecast could swing from not-too-bad weekend to some tropical downpours by Monday afternoon.

Track and timing. Yet, continue to make backup plans if you have any outdoor plans for this weekend, especially for Sunday afternoon and evening.

Yes, Father’s Day.