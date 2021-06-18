Scattered showers with storms, developments in the Gulf of Mexico

High pressure remains in control keeping showers and storms limited to afternoon evening development. Light wind today with the sea breeze boundaries moving inland along both coasts during the afternoon.

The stationary boundary draped across southeast Georgia this morning will move back towards the FL/GA line this afternoon. This will be the focus for showers and storms that develop today. Widely scattered showers will develop as deeper moisture begins to arrive with scattered showers, thunderstorms late today through tonight with some lingering into the evening hours.

This weekend high pressure to our east will move more toward the southeast Saturday as moisture from the potential tropical system in gulf moves to the west of the area. The high will drift further to the southeast Saturday night as moisture lifts northeast across region. Low pressure will track to the northwest then north of the area Sunday as moisture continues across the region Sunday. This will bring rounds of showers and storms, especially over southeast Georgia. Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two days based on the current models and potential storm track.

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms, 20-40 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers with storms will fade overnight, patchy fog possible. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog with a warm, humid start. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers with storms will develop late afternoon and early evening, 30-50 percent. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is stretching across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this morning. This is forecast to become a Tropical or Subtropical Storm before it moves into Louisiana tonight or early Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall is expected along the northern Gulf coast well to the west of our area. We will see clouds from the system as mid/high clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers, storms this weekend

Pollen: 2.9 Grass

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 79

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 90

4 pm 91

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm