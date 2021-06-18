Why electric vehicles are healthier for us & the environment

A man charges his electric car at an electrical charging point in Rivas Vaciamadrid, Spain, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Spain is Europe's second-leading car maker but it is lagging behind when it comes to electric cars, a situation that the government aims to change by using around five billion euros of the EU pandemic recovery funds to kickstart the electric car industry. The government plans to spend big, to install a network of public recharging stations and to convince customers about the benefits of buying electric or hybrid vehicles. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret that transportation is the biggest source of gas emissions in the United States, accounting for nearly one-third (29%) of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. But switching to electric vehicles could help Americans bring that number down significantly.

By reducing the number of gasoline-burning cars on the road, we can lower levels of harmful exhaust byproducts in our air, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In turn, cleaner air can result in health benefits.

The annual emissions of carbon-dioxide (CO2) per vehicle is over 11,000 pounds in Florida. For an electric vehicle, that number goes down to less than 5,000 pounds per vehicle annually.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there were 58,160 electric vehicles registered in the Sunshine State as of last December.

Ad

On average, filling up an electric vehicle costs just about half of a gallon of gasoline for a traditional vehicle. In Florida, there’s an even bigger gulf — federal statistics show a gallon of gas costs an average of $2.83, while for an electric vehicle it’s about $1.08.

The transition to electric vehicles is also creating new jobs in manufacturing, the installation of charging devices and upgrading of electrical systems. In 2020, Clean Jobs America reports, U.S. employment in electric vehicle manufacturing grew by 6%, despite the pandemic.

While electric vehicles emit fewer pollutants, the biggest health benefits will be seen in states with dense urban areas such as California, Florida and New York.