Heavy rainfall to kick start Father’s Day

Happy Saturday and happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

We’re off to a damp start with scattered showers along the I-95 corridor with the heaviest of rain set up along the I-75 corridor. The heavy rainfall to the west will slowly track east this morning making for a damp start that could result in localized flooding.

After a few days of rain our grounds are saturated so another 1-2″ could cause flooding in some spots.

Throughout the day we’re in for another mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s and feel like temperatures in the 90s. With a tropical air mass just off to our northwest we’ll feel the humidity that’s for sure.

Showers will last Through early afternoon and will fade by dinner. If you have plans outside for Father’s Day you’ll want a rain plan in place for safe measure.

Scattered showers and highs in the upper 80s low 90s will follow us into the workweek.

Ad

Below shows how wet we have been and if you are heading to the beach, be alert to “thunder roaring”.