Meteorologists show their stripes to bring awareness to climate change

Monday marks the fourth annual Show Your Stripes Day, a day created to bring awareness to climate change. The day coincides with the first full day of summer, a season of extremes.

The stripes are designed to be as simple as possible and spark conversations about our warming world and the risks of climate change.

The stripes were created by scientist Ed Hawkins and have become an iconic symbol worldwide for virtually every country or region. The stripes turn from mainly blue to mainly red in more recent years, illustrating the rise in average temperatures in each country.

When looking at the global stripes, you can see a stark difference from blue to red over the past 100+ years. The stripes do include a stripe for 2020, one of the hottest years on record globally.

Climate Central, Global Stripes (Climate Central)

Taking a look at the stripes for the state of Florida, the transition from blue to red is gradual.

When looking at the Jacksonville stripes it tends to fluctuate between warming years and cooling years, with the past 10 years mostly red.

Locally, we’ve touched on topics resulting from warming temperatures in Jacksonville and Florida, like warming waters impacting our hurricane seasons, increased algae blooms causing manatee deaths and warmer sand determining a turtle’s sex.

Climate Central Warming Stripes, Jacksonville, FL (Climate Central)

Meteorologists across the country will be wearing the stripes Monday and sharing them on-air and on social media with the hashtag #metsunite and #showyourstripes.

If you’re looking to find stripes for your region you can head over to showyourstripes.info and you can select all different regions to see their stripe pattern.