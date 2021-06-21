Soggy Monday afternoon as storms track east across I-10

We’re in for a wet Monday afternoon as a line of training showers and thunderstorms continues to track east along the FL/GA border and I-10 corridor.

These storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall resulting in localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds. A few strong storms have developed south of I-10 producing high winds, heavy rains and frequent lightning. These storms have a potential to become severe.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s today.

Our rain chances decrease overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday will be another damp day with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s and breezy winds.

This wet weather pattern will continue through midweek so please watch for localized flooding and don’t drive through flooded roadways.