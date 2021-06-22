Rain, locally heavy at times with more to come

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Scattered showers with storms could lead to locally heavy rainfall and flooding today.

This morning, light showers will slowly give way to scattered showers and storms across southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley around sunrise. This line of heavier showers and storms will then shift southeast through the day.

A southwesterly flow ahead of the frontal boundary will continue to pump tropical air into the region, leading to locally heavy downpours and storms.

EXACT TRACK: Interactive radar

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches is expected, with locally higher amounts, which may lead to ponding on roadways and localized flooding.

Storms will fade from north to south tonight, but widely scattered showers will remain possible overnight as the frontal boundary stalls across southeast Georgia.

Cloudy skies will keep high temperatures below normal in the low to mid 80s most locations. Overnight lows will be near 70 to the

Ad

lower 70s.

Today: Damp conditions with light showers this morning. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s under cloudy skies. Showers and storms, some locally heavy, will continue through the evening, some could be locally heavy, 80-100 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Wet start to the day with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers with storms, some locally heavy, 70 - 80 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind S 5-10 mph

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers, storms continue through the workweek.

Pollen: 1.3 Grass

7 am 71

8 am 74

9 am 76

10 am 79

11 am 82

12 pm 83

3 pm 84

4 pm 83

8 pm 77

10 pm 75

11 pm 75

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm