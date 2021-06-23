The train of rainy days continues with a break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Been quite the period of rainy days, going back a couple of weekends, we have seen up to 8″ of rain across the area.

Heard from George Winterling, he has had more than 8″ of rain this month. He’s on the Southside of Jacksonville. Many other locations have seen 5-10″ across North Florida and South Georgia. Recently, June is the wettest month (over the past 30 years) with an average of 7.41″.

That means we are just about on target for June as we still have a week to go.

Thursday through Sunday we continue with more deep tropical moisture.

This type of condition generally does not bring widespread severe storms, typically, the storms are moderate to weak. They also have limited lightning, hail and high winds. Instead, as you would expect with tropical conditions, you get cloudy skies, like we are seeing this afternoon. Along with them, thundershowers will dominate our skies, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Each day though, there will be subtle changes in how the thundershowers impact Jacksonville.

This evening, Wednesday, the earlier thundershowers are fading away. Duval will likely see no more than a few showers through midnight as evening conditions and temperatures remain in the 80s. By sunrise, skies will clear very slowly with morning temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday is a true umbrella day, as thundershowers will develop early and often. Rainfall will be the biggest threat as these slow moving rains will cause 1-3″ to fall on some backyards. That means there could be some flooding on Thursday.

Friday will see drier atmospheric conditions and the rains will be pushing inland. That means we could see conditions dry out for those from I-95 inland. But if you live inland, say along US301, the rains could be heavy on Friday. Sunnier skies will allow for temperatures reach near 90°.

Saturday and Sunday will have widespread downpours. Again slow moving rains/thundershowers will cause some backyard flooding. Skies will be rather cloudy during the afternoon and evening hours.

In other words, not a pretty weekend.