Onshore flow returns, showers, storms spread inland

Showers and storms continue across SE GA this morning. A line of showers and embedded storms continued across interior

southeast Georgia with rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Watch for wet roads and ponding near Hoboken, Nahunta, Waycross and surrounding areas this morning.

Onshore flow returns with east-northeast flow at 10-15 mph. Showers with storms will also focus along and south of the frontal boundary draped across the area. Coverage will increase through the late morning hours, afternoon with a focus near and along highway 301 west to I-75. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Some storms could become strong with gusty winds and small hail possible.

Showers and storms will wind down this evening with loss of daytime heating, but showers will remain possible through late tonight.

Thursday: Cloudy skies with showers early along with patchy fog. Morning lows in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Rain chances will focus in and around highway 301 to I-75, 60-80 percent. Wind ENE 5-15mph.

Friday: Cloudy with patchy fog, showers possible. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Showers with storms, some locally heavy, will once again move inland under the onshore flow, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E 10-15 mph. Showers will linger through sunset.

Looking ahead: While showers and storms linger through the weekend, the overall volume and coverage will decrease.

Pollen: 0.5 Grass

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 79

10 am 82

11 am 84

12 pm 84

3 pm 84

4 pm 82

8 pm 81

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm