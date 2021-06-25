Wet end to the workweek, half the weekend looks good for outside activity

Showers and storms will spread across the area again today as the onshore flow continues. Scattered afternoon storms will spread inland as heat increases, destabilizing the airmass. Showers will then return to the east coast late tonight. Clouds and shower activity will keep temperatures below normal.

This weekend the easterly flow will continue to support scattered to numerous showers, with some drying expected Sunday. The pattern will bring these inland during the peak heating hours. Locally heavy rainfall still possible from some storms, but slightly faster storm motion towards the west will limit widespread heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Friday: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, will once again move inland under the onshore flow, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind E 10-15 mph. Showers will linger through sunset.

Saturday: Patchy fog and soggy yards will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Scattered showers and storms will develop and move inland under the onshore easterly flow at 10-20 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Showers will slowly end after sunset tonight.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms Saturday, less coverage Sunday.

Pollen: 0.5 Grass

7 am 65

8 am 70

9 am 75

10 am 79

11 am 82

12 pm 83

3 pm 84

4 pm 83

8 pm 81

10 pm 77

11 pm 76

Sunrise: 6:26 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm