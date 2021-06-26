Saturday’s humid weather leads to more showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Good Saturday. We will keep the easterly breezes flowing today with late morning and early afternoon showers targeting spots around the river to the coast.

Rain chance is 50% with highs in the low to mid-80s. As the afternoon progresses look for a higher chance for rain and developing thunderstorms over interior Florida and southern Georgia especially west of Highway 301.

The evening should be dry around Jacksonville and St. Augustine. However, heavy rain is possible into the early evening near I-75.

Drier air briefly returns on Sunday. Look for fewer showers near the east coast in the morning before pushing westward through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be slightly warmer reaching the mid-upper 80s.

Monday scattered to numerous storms with gusty winds flow in from the Atlantic. It will be a return to a wetter pattern after Sunday’s pause in rain. Temps stay in the mid to upper 80s.