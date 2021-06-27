Morning showers but overall drier day ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a pause in the recent heavy rain today before it returns Monday.

A few brief showers will push in along the coast this morning toward the St. Johns River. As temperatures warm in the mid-80s isolated showers and thunderstorms will shift inland this afternoon and target areas primarily south of Georgia.

Monday scattered to numerous storms with gusty winds flow in from the Atlantic. Although nothing will develop tropically out of the system, it will result in gusty winds Monday and Tuesday with numerous showers.

The wettest spots target southern Georgia Monday morning and afternoon. Northeast Florida primarily gets rain during the afternoon.

Some of the rain next week could result in flooding due to abundant tropical moisture behind a passing trough of low pressure. After today I don’t see much of a break for rainy days. It keeps going as moisture streams in on winds that shift southerly Thursday, then to the Southwest on Friday & Saturday. This will lead to wetter summer steering flow patterns with above normal rain.