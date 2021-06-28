Showers fade tonight with a drier Tuesday on tap

As Tropical Storm Danny moves in on the coast showers move inland for those along the Georgia and South Carolina coastline. Our tropical rain chances for southeast Georgia are weakening significantly and will dry out overnight.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s inland, and in the middle 70s at the coast.

Drier air moves in tonight lowering our rain chances Tuesday to just 20% as temperatures climb into the mid to high 80s. Rain chances will be higher inland along the I-75 corridor.

Wednesday scattered to numerous showers will be possible with the easterly flow pushing heavier rain inland west of highway 301.

A wet pattern develops by the end of the week increasing rain chances into the Fourth of July weekend.