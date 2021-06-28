Tropical rain at times as a low pressure area develops off the coast of Georgia

Weather models agree the area of low pressure about 250 miles off the southeast Georgia coast will continue to track west today with only a small chance of tropical development. There will still be widespread showers and storms that push into coastal araes by late this morning that will continue through the afternoon hours prior to this feature making landfall somewhere north of Brunswick, GA.

NE FL can expect increasing moisture to trigger scattered showers and storms through the afternoon hours.

The main impacts will be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the storms, mainly along the Georgia coastal areas and the Brunswick Metro Area where some localized urban flooding is possible.

The higher cloud cover today and rainfall chances will hold afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s across SE GA, with middle 80s for coastal NE FL and upper 80s/near 90 degrees for inland NE FL. Rain will fade this evening as the low tracks inland across South Georgia before weakening after sunset with skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Monday: Tropical rain at times across southeast Georgia with scattered showers, storms for northeast Florida, 40-50 percent for NE FL, 60-100 percent for SE GA. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for SE GA, mid 80s to low 90s for NE FL. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy start with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Rain chances will average 20-50 percent, with better chances inland under the onshore flow.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures with scattered afternoon, showers and storms

Pollen: 2.4 Grass

7 am 73

8 am 75

9 am 80

10 am 81

11 am 83

12 pm 84

3 pm 85

4 pm 83

8 pm 81

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm