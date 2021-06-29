National Hurricane Center monitors 2 disturbances in wake of Danny

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic, both of them with low chances over formation over the next 48 hours.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a tropical wave located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the NHC.

This disturbance has a 30-percent chance to form over the next 48 hours.

But the disturbance could see slow development later this week or possibly this weekend while it moves west-northwest at 15-20 miles per hour, likely reaching the Lesser Antilles by Wednesday night.

The system has a medium (40 percent) chance of formation over the next five days.

Farther out in the Atlantic, forecasters are also watching showers associated with a tropical wave about 800 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands.

Despite becoming more organized since Monday, it has just a 10-percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

Those chances increase to 20 percent over the next five days as the system moves west-northwest at a clip of roughly 20 miles per hour.

Advisories have been discontinued for Tropical Depression Danny, which broke up in Tuesday in Georgia after making landfall Monday evening in South Carolina.

The next tropical storm to form would be known as Elsa.