Showers, storms will hitch a ride on the sea breeze

A drier start to the day over southeast Georgia, northeast Florida this morning. This will be short lived as moisture levels will surge with numerous showers and storms developing near and along I-75 this afternoon, evening. The lingering drier airmass across SE GA will result in less coverage of showers this afternoon/evening.

The lower coverage across inland SE GA will allow afternoon highs to reach into the lower 90s, while most of inland NE FL will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 inland, mid to upper 80s along our beaches.

Locally heavy rainfall can lead to flooding issues due to saturated soils.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy start with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Rain chances will average 20-60 percent, with better chances inland under the onshore flow.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, 40-70 percent. Better chances inland as the onshore flow continues, E 5-15 mph. Morning lows in the upper 60s to 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches.

Looking ahead: Storm coverage increases through the end of the week

Pollen: 2.8 Grass

7 am 69

8 am 73

9 am 79

10 am 83

11 am 85

12 pm 86

3 pm 87

4 pm 88

8 pm 80

10 pm 78

11 pm 77

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm