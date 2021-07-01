Rainy days ahead to bring in the Fourth of July

Storms and rain will be with us through the evening with slow movement northward. Soggy conditions with light showers are possible through midnight with temps down into the 70s.

Friday starts out partly cloudy with rain on hold until late in the afternoon. Southwesterly winds push rain back to the coast by the evening. Some storms are possible with a 70% chance of wet conditions.

Saturday is the wettest day with an earlier start to rain. Cloudy skies will be around all day as a front stalls over southern Georgia. Moisture will be trapped along the front leading to frequent showers and thunderstorms 80%.

A bit drier air covers Georgia on Independence Day behind the front; however, rounds of showers and storms will target NEFLA Sunday.

Some of the rain won’t clear until late at night, interfering with Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

. (.)

We will have several days to watch Tropical Storm Elsa before it could possibly impact Florida. The earliest it could impact the state would be Tuesday. Much can change until then but forecast confidence will improve Saturday after it interacts with Hispanoila. Wednesday would be the day for gusty and wet conditions if the path takes the most direct route our way.