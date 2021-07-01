Wet weather pattern continues, Tropical Storm Elsa could bring more

Our wet weather pattern continues.

An early start as the Atlantic sea breeze will trigger scattered to numerous showers and storms across inland areas with the only change that during the evening hours as the steering flow transitions to southwest, it will push some showers back toward I-95 and US 301 corridors.

The possibility of locally heavy rainfall could lead to minor flooding near the Santa Fe River Basin as well as urban flooding of inland NE FL. The shift to a southwest flow will prolong showers with activity fading late tonight.

A weak cold front will move into the area this weekend with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected Friday through Saturday. Areas of locally heavy rainfall with a few strong storms will be possible. Upper trough moves off the east coast Saturday night which should bring a decrease in showers and storms.

The wet pattern will continue into next week. A large amount of uncertainty exists into the middle of next week as Tropical Storm Elsa moves into the Caribbean Sea and then turns northward, possibly threatening Florida. Model spreads are large and thus the forecast track is uncertain.

Ad

Thursday: Muggy and buggy with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s along our beaches, upper 80s to low 90s inland. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon, 30-40 percent along our beaches, 50-70 percent inland. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and storms will spread from the Guld to the Atlantic, 70-90 percent. Patchy fog will start the day with widespread 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s under cloudy skies. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical rainfall on top of what we have received from our summer storms could lead to flooding. Monitor the Tropics updates and take time to prepare now.

Pollen: 2.0 Grass

7 am 75

8 am 77

10 am 83

12 pm 85

3 pm 87

4 pm 86

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:29 am

Sunset: 8:33 pm