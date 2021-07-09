Scattered showers, storms continue, Richard is looking ahead to the weekend

A weak front will move into the area from the west-northwest today and mainly push into northeast FL providing the added lift with the afternoon heating.

Isolated to scattered showers with storms developing between 10AM and about 2PM, with highest chances during the mid to late afternoon, early evening. Best chances along I-75 and then pushing to the southern part of our area. Main thunderstorms threats will be heavy rainfall, gusty wind and local flooding.

This weekend, a very moist air mass will remain in place. Highest chances will linger south of I-10. Coverage may be enhanced along the east coast. The ridge weakens as it lifts northeast Sunday. This will lead to weaker steering flow Sunday. Coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be widespread.

Friday: Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers, storms will develop during the afternoon, some locally heavy. Flooding concerns continue as the ground is soaked. Warm evening with patchy fog overnight.

Saturday: This will be the drier of our two days off. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Patchy fog for inland areas. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will develop through the afternoon with higher chances south of I-10 and along the active sea breeze. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms continue this weekend with the wetter day being Sunday.

7 am 76

8 am 77

9 am 80

10 am 83

11 am 85

12 pm 87

3 pm 89

5 pm 86

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

11 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm