Hot, humid, with a sprinkle of sunshine and showers

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild start this morning with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

Throughout the day we’ll be hot and humid with afternoon highs claiming into the upper 80s low 90s. Winds will sit our of the west 5-10 mph.

Our chance for scattered showers this afternoon/evening will be slight sitting at 20%-30%. It’s a great day to download the Weather Authority App so you can head out, enjoy your day and get alerts if rain is heading your way.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be a little different than Saturday with increased rain chances. As we return to southerly flow showers and storms will build late morning through the afternoon and last through the evening. We’re not looking at a complete washout but definitely a day to have a rain plan in place.

Afternoon highs will sit in the upper 80s.

Heading into the workweek isolated rain chances stay in the forecast with highs in the upper 80s.

Our rain chances will slowly taper off by the end of the week.