The weekend will be generally dry in the morning hours, storms near the coast and along I-95 in the afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Saturday and Sunday hold the hope for a decent beach weekend, with lots of sunshine, very warm temperatures, a weak afternoon sea breeze to cool beachgoers. Highs both days will again be near 90°.

Thunderstorms should be somewhat more isolated both afternoons.

Next week, deep tropical moisture returns and with it a bigger chance of heavy downpours.