LIVE RADAR: Thunderstorms fire up in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When it rains... it rains hard.

We are in a pattern change that will lead to a bit less coverage in rain between areas from the beaches to the St. Johns River. The spots getting rain are seeing some heavy downpours in Putnam and St. Johns county. It will only be for a short while. After 4 pm most of the rain will shift west targeting areas between Starke and Gainesville and into Macclenny.

Most of us in Duval and St. Johns can expect a dry evening as the easterly flow pushes rain well toward the interior.

Onshore flow Tuesday sets up a similar pattern to eastward moving rain by the afternoon at a faster pace.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will increase in coverage through midweek then finally less rain by the end of the week.

Temps stay near 90 each afternoon with nights in the 70s.