Seasonal start to week; Richard says it’s a great beach day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An onshore flow returns to the area with near seasonal temperatures to start the week. Rain chances will increase midweek.

The prevailing flow will be out of the south-southeast for the start of the week. Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible near and along Highway 301 and I-75 as the East Coast sea breeze presses inland.

Temperatures for today and Tuesday will be near seasonal averages with max temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s for much of the area, with overnight low temperatures dropping down into the lower 70s for inland areas and in the mid to upper 70s nearer to the shoreline.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers, storms developing along the sea breeze front, 30 percent beaches to I-95, 50 percent highway 301 to I-75. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog tonight with mild temperatures.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms during the afternoon, early evening, 30-40 percent beaches to I-95, 50-70 percent highway 301 to the beaches.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will increase in coverage through midweek then drier air moves in for the weekend.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 80

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 90

5 pm 87

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm