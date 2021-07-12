Showers fade with a humid and dry night ahead

Happy Monday! The showers and storms we saw earlier this afternoon have faded leaving us dry for our evening commute.

As dry air moves in aloft we’ll stay dry through the night for northeast Florida with just a slight chance for showers across far western southeast Georgia.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to low 70s with light east southeast winds.

Tuesday will be another warm day in the upper 80s low 90s with a 40% chance for late morning/afternoon storms to develop. Theses storms will develop along the coast and then push inland producing heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

The afternoon storms will continue through mid week before we dry out by the end of the 7-day stretch. This extra sunshine in our skies will allow our temperatures to climb back up to our seasonal average in the low 90s.