Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Rain chances stick around another day before dry air returns

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and reporter

Tags: forecast
Tuesday Evening Temperature Trend
Tuesday Evening Temperature Trend (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Tuesday! A few showers linger into SE GA and near I-75 this evening producing brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Showers fade after sunset leaving us dry overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday will be another day near 90° with a 40%-50% chance for afternoon showers and storms. once again these storms will be capable of producing brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Starting Thursday we’ll dry out with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s and only a 20% chance for afternoon showers. This trend will follow us into the weekend.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter