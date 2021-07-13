Rain chances stick around another day before dry air returns

Happy Tuesday! A few showers linger into SE GA and near I-75 this evening producing brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Showers fade after sunset leaving us dry overnight with lows dropping into the mid to low 70s.

Wednesday will be another day near 90° with a 40%-50% chance for afternoon showers and storms. once again these storms will be capable of producing brief downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

Starting Thursday we’ll dry out with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s and only a 20% chance for afternoon showers. This trend will follow us into the weekend.