Summer pattern continues, hot, humid with scattered showers, storms

The onshore flow continues with wind from the east, southeast. Another hot and humid afternoon with afternoon storms developing inland.Tonight through late Wednesday there will be an increase in moisture that will push into the area through the day Wednesday with increasing rain coverage. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible as storm motion slows down. Drier air will then begin to move in Thursday which will bring decreasing rain chances. Temperatures will continue near seasonal.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers, storms developing along Atlantic sea breeze, 30 percent beaches to I-95, 50 percent highway 301 to I-75. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog tonight with warm evening temperatures.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph. Scattered showers with storms during the afternoon, early evening, 40-60. Partial clearing overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures continue with daily, sea breeze showers and storms.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 90

5 pm 88

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:34 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm