Some lucky lawns will receive mother nature’s attention

High pressure to our ENE stretches across the area. This will bring mainly dry conditions again today with limited coverage from isolated storms. Showers will begin to form around 11 am along the first coast as the onshore flow drives in the east coast sea breeze. Around noon a few isolated storms will move over I-95 and continue to progress inland. Isolated to scattered coverage near and along highway 301 to I-75 by late afternoon, early evening. Severe weather is not expected. Thunderstorms will move out of NE FL and SE GA by sunset.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated showers, storms, 20-30 percent. Temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog possible in areas that receive rainfall today with mild overnight temperatures.

Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Scattered showers with storms during the afternoon, early evening, 20-30. Partial clearing overnight with patchy fog in areas that receive rainfall.

Looking ahead: A mainly, dry weather pattern continues this weekend before turning wet next week.

7 am 73

8 am 76

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 87

3 pm 90

5 pm 88

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:35 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm