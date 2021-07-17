Bring on the summer heat and sunshine

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to a mild morning in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Throughout the day we’ll crank up the heat with highs in the low 90s and feel-like temperatures near the triple digits with sunny skies. Water and sunscreen are a must when you step out the door today!

Our UV Index will be very high at a level of 10 which means it will only take 15 minutes or less to get a sunburn.

Overnight lows will be mild in the mid 70s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be another hot day in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures near the triple digits and isolated afternoon rain chances. We’ll see a 30% chance for showers after 2pm along the sea breeze.

Grab the umbrella because starting Monday a rainy pattern sets up across the southeast and keeps us damp through the next week.