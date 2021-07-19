Summer pattern leaves us hot, humid and stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Monday! Our summer pattern of afternoon storms returns for the start of the week.

A west/southwest flow will pump tropical moisture into the area today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop around noon with the Gulf Coast sea breeze over western portions of highway 301. This activity will increase in coverage and intensity as it progresses eastward this afternoon, reaching the Atlantic coast by late afternoon. The Atlantic sea breeze will develop early this afternoon, remaining near or along I-95 through the afternoon hours.

Widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage expected east of Highway 301 with a few strong storms as convection merges with the Atlantic sea breeze.

Scattered showers with storms will continue Tuesday. High pressure nudges in Wednesday with less overall coverage of showers, storms.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms this afternoon, 70-80 percent. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will increase mainly after noon. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances fade this evening with patchy fog forming inland.

Tuesday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. Rain and storm chances increase mainly after 1pm, 70-80 percent. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue through the week.