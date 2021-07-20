Another busy afternoon with heat, humidity and storms

Happy Tuesday! Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and continue through this evening. Patchy fog overnight while showers wind down.

Partly cloudy skies this morning with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight as showers fade tonight then turning partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms this afternoon, 60-70 percent. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances will increase mainly after the lunch hour. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances fade this evening with patchy fog forming inland.

Wednesday: Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph. Rain and storm chances increase mainly after 1pm, 50-60 percent. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Expect a slight decrease in showers and storms again Thursday as drier aloft moves over the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Still expect scattered heat and sea breeze driven storms near the I-95 corridor each afternoon/evening.