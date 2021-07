From the National Hurricane Center

“A broad, non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop off the coast of the southeastern United States by late Friday or early Saturday. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend while the system meanders offshore the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia, and northeastern Florida.”

Formation chance through 48 hours - 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days - 20 percent.