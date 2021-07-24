Low pressure offshore could bring isolated showers through the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a wonderful start in the mid 70s low 80s with a sprinkle of sunshine.

Afternoon highs will be seasonal and hot in the low 90s with some spots along the coast in the upper 80s.

All thanks to the area of low pressure right off the coast of northeast Florida our winds will pick up throughout the day. Winds will increase out of the east northeast 15-20 mph gusts 25+.

With the moisture and onshore flow we’ll also increase our chance (30%) for isolated showers this afternoon. These showers will be brief and will move inland fast.

This steamy pattern with onshore flow and a chance for afternoon isolated showers follows us thro9ugh the weekend.

Sunday highs will sit in the low 90s with feel-like highs in the mid 90s.

Starting Monday we’ll transition to a wet weather pattern with our rain chances steadily increasing to 70% chance by Wednesday.