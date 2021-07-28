Que afternoon storms, Florida and Georgia prepare for another stormy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Go ahead and grab that rain gear before stepping out today because we’re gearing up for another stormy afternoon.

We’ll start off our day on the warm and muggy side but mostly dry. Afternoon highs ill slowly climb near 90° before our clouds increase and storms develop, lowing over temperatures. Feel-like temperatures will sit near that triple digit mark.

Storms will start to build after lunch later today. A trough will slowly sink south producing a conducive environment for storms that will develop along our coastal boundaries first before tracking inland.

Locally we could see another 1-3 inches of rain resulting in localized flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has placed those across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida I-10 and north under a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall.

We’ll slowly dry out overnight leaving us drier and hot as we head into the end of the workweek.

By Friday we could see highs in the upper 90s near triple digits with mostly sunny skies.

Isolated showers return into the forecast over the weekend.