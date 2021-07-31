Crank it up, a heat advisory continues Saturday

Happy Saturday! We’re in for a toasty day so don’t sleep on the sunscreen and water, it’s a necessity.

As afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures 110-114 degrees for Southeast Georgia and 106-110 degrees for the rest of Northeast Florida.

As a result, a Heat Advisory has been issued for all of SE GA and NE FL starting at 12pm Saturday going through 7pm Saturday night. Heat safety tips include staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, wearing light colored clothing and finding shade outside.

Heat Advisory (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

There is a slight chance ( less than 20%) that we’ll see a few showers develop along the sea breeze boundaries this afternoon.

Overnight lows will be mild in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be another hot day in the mid 90s with increased rain chances. After lunch we can expect scattered showers and storms (60%) to develop and last through dinner.

Starting Monday we’ll kick start a wet weather weak. Rain chances will sit at a 60%-90% each day so go ahead and grab that umbrella and keep it handy. Temperatures will also cool down into the mid to upper 80s.

