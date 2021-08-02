A wet start to the week with near seasonal temperatures

A soggy start to the week with locally heavy rainfall possible through Wednesday.

A slow start to our afternoon showers and storms. The first round of showers and isolated storms may pop up along and near I-75, otherwise partly cloudy with a southwest flow will lead to another hot and humid day.

This afternoon and through tonight, models suggest scattered to numerous showers with storms lingering late tonight, especially across southeast Georgia. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty wind of 40-60 mph will be the main threats.

Today: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms developing late, 60-80 percent. Highs in the 90s widespread. Feels like temperatures 101-106. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Showers and storms will linger late, especially north of I-10 and southeast Georgia.

Tuesday: Cooler with showers and storms. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy then showers, storms, 80-100 percent.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the week with locally heavy rainfall possible.

7 am 70

8 am 74

9 am 80

10 am 85

11 am 87

12 pm 88

3 pm 93

5 pm 90

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm