Rounds of rain will lead to soggy yards and possible flooding

Below normal temperatures, above normal rainfall chances. Periods of heavy rainfall through the end of the week.

The focal point for our prolonged rainfall will stall near the Altamaha River and remain quasi-stationary to our north for the next couple of days. Our area will remain in the warm, humid airmass south of this frontal boundary with numerous to widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms today and Wednesday. Storms will develop near the Gulf then spread across the area through the afternoon hours and linger through the evening hours.

With heavy cloud cover and enhanced coverage of rain afternoon highs will reach the 80s.

The pattern continues Wednesday with a stalled front located just north of our area. The front will weaken and lift to the northeast Thursday. Deep moisture remains in place with rain and thunderstorms continuing. The main threat being areas of heavy rainfall along with the possibility of flooding.

Today: Cloudy and cooler with rounds of rainfall and thunderstorms, 90-100 percent. Highs in the 80s widespread. Rain and storms will linger late, especially near and along I-10.

Wednesday: Rain with storms continue, 70-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and areas of rain. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Rain continues late with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Another front will move eastward and off the coast Sunday. This will develop numerous showers and thunderstorms over the area Friday and Saturday.

7 am 74

8 am 75

9 am 76

10 am 79

11 am 82

12 pm 83

3 pm 85

5 pm 83

8 pm 77

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm