Watching an area of interest south of the Cape Verde Islands

From the National Hurricane Center, a surface trough of low pressure over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean centered a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of this system is possible

during the next day or two while it moves northward or northwestward before the system moves over cooler waters by Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through Wednesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours - 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days - 10 percent.

August is known as a favorable environment for tropical development as ocean water temperatures tend to be the warmest. Tropical waves have an easier time holding together while moving away from the Care Verde Islands.

On average, only two named storms develop in the Atlantic before August 1st arrives. The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season was quite active, with a record-setting 9 named storms through the start of August.

Ad

August typically has three new named storms form. Storms that may form in August will likely develop in three regions of the central Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles and the western Atlantic stretching from the Bahamas northward along Florida and up to the Carolinas.