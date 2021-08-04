More rain on the way with a focus over northeast Florida

Locally heavy rounds of rain continue today with the focus over northeast Florida.

The front remains in place as the southwesterly flow will keeps us well stocked in water and the threat for heavy rainfall continues. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the best chances during the afternoon heating hours. Scattered showers possible tonight before slowly fading late.

Thursday night is expected to be slightly drier as the front moves away from the area with only isolated to widely scattered precipitation possible.

Cloudy skies will keep highs below normal, morning lows near seasonal.

Today: Cloudy and cooler with rounds of rainfall and thunderstorms, 80-90 percent across northeast Florida, 40-60 percent for southeast Georgia. Highs in the 80s widespread. Rain and storms will linger late, especially south of I-10.

Thursday: Rain with storms continue, 70-90 percent for NE FL, 50-60 percent for SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and areas of rain. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Rain continues late with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Friday through the weekend, another front will move towards the eastern US Friday and Saturday then move off the US East Coast on Sunday. The front will slip into the southeast with enhanced storm chances Friday and Saturday, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected both days. The front will gradually dissipate Sunday as high pressure builds to the eastover the Atlantic resulting in a more typical summer precipitation pattern Sunday.

7 am 74

8 am 76

9 am 77

10 am 80

11 am 82

12 pm 85

3 pm 86

5 pm 84

8 pm 78

10 pm 76

11 pm 75

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:19 pm