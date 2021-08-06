Rounds of wet weather could lead to inland flooding, slightly drier this weekend

Weakening front lifts north, less overall rain today, this weekend

The front that has brought rounds of rain will lift from near the FL/GA line this morning into central GA this afternoon as it weakens. Showers, storms will move along this frontal zone late morning through the afternoon with storms traveling across area in inland NE FL which received heavy rains on yesterday. The flood watch there has been extended through the day 8:00pm tonight. Showers with storms will form around 11 am near and along I-75 and continue to push inland. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding.

High pressure will build to the east southeast through Saturday. A southwest flow expected for Saturday will allow the Gulf sea breeze to push well inland, with the east coast sea breeze having a hard time getting past I95. The combination of afternoon heating and the sea breeze will lead to afternoon showers with storms.

Looking ahead: High pressure will be east northeast of the region this period. The southwest flow is forecast to be a little lighter on Sunday allowing the east coast sea breeze to move further inland. Overall, lower rain chances on Sunday. The focus will be afternoon heating and sea breeze interactions.

Today: Cloudy skies with rounds of rainfall and thunderstorms, 40-80 percent across northeast Florida, 30-60 percent for southeast Georgia. Highs in the 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to low 100s. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Showers will linger late, some lasting overnight.

Saturday: Rain with storms continue, 60-70 percent for NE FL and SE GA. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with patchy fog and showers. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Wind W/SW 5-15 mph. Rain continues late with patchy fog.

7 am 74

8 am 75

9 am 79

10 am 82

11 am 85

12 pm 86

3 pm 89

5 pm 87

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

11 pm 79

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm