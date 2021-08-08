Tropics heating up as we creep closer to peak season

The Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on two areas of low pressure out in the Mid Atlantic. Let this be a reminder that we’re creeping closer to peak hurricane season so it’s time to make sure you’re prepared.

The first area of low pressure has a 30% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 40% chance over the next 5 days. This unorganized cluster of thunderstorms will be moving into a conducive environment for development as it tracks west closer to the Lesser Antilles late Monday.

NHC 8am Update:

“An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable to support some gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression while it moves west- northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles late Monday and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea and Greater Antilles through the middle of this week. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress of this system, as it could bring locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of that area.”

With this first area of low pressure both the GFS and EURO models are picking up on some sort of system off the Florida east coast sometime late this week into next weekend.

Euro Model Next Saturday (WJXT)

GFS Model Next Saturday (WJXT)

We are still a week out with this forecast so it’s important to remember that there is plenty of time for change.

The second area of low pressure is right behind the first moving quickly. This system is similar with a 30% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 40% chance over the next 5 days. It is possible this system could become a Tropical Depression in the next few days.

NHC 8am Update:

“Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the tropical Atlantic about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles have become more concentrated since yesterday. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for gradual development, and this system could become a tropical depression within the next few days. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the west-southwest or west during the next couple of days, and then move a little faster toward the west by mid-week.”

At the moment models are not picking up on the development of this system but we will keep a close eye on it going forward.