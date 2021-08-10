Summer heat and storms as kid return to school, Richard is tracking the tropics

High pressure with light wind will lead to scattered showers and isolated storms. Some may produce strong gusty, downburst wind. Light steering winds will also result in locally heavy rainfall. Best coverage where sea breezes and outflow boundaries merge this afternoon through early evening, mainly between I-95 and highway 301. Expect weakening after sunset.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated storms, 20-30 percent across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels like upper 90s to 105. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Showers will fade after sunset.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feels Like temperatures will average in the upper 90s to low 100s. Scattered showers with storms developing near I-95 then after 2 pm near and along highway 301. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TROPICS: An increase in tropical moisture and shower/thunderstorm activity is expected this weekend into early next week. Models show a tropical disturbance moving westward to the vicinity of south Florida this weekend. A lot of uncertainty exists on the development and track of this system. Rain chances should be at or above average with daytime temperatures at or slightly below average.

Looking ahead: Tropical wind and rain possible this weekend

7 am 75

8 am 77

9 am 81

10 am 84

11 am 86

12 pm 88

3 pm 91

5 pm 89

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

11 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm